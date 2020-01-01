The deadline to accept an offer of admission, known as the Statement of Intent to Register, remains May 1 for freshman and June 1 for transfers. Students who need additional time, or who need a deferment of a deposit, should contact their campus admissions office directly. Requests will be considered individually by each campus providing maximum flexibility to students needing extensions, and individual campuses have the authority to extend the deadline for accepting admission offers beyond May 1 or June 1. If a campus has extended its admissions deadline, they will notify admitted students directly.

To inquire about receiving an extension, contact your admissions office or use the messaging tool provided within the admitted students' portal.