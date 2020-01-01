The University has temporarily suspended some of its requirements for admitted students to ensure that they are able to enroll as planned. It also expects to work with students to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have changed.
In addition, UC has temporarily relaxed some undergraduate admissions policies to ensure high school and transfer students are not penalized by their inability to earn letter grades for academic classes or take standardized tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall 2020 admitted students
Registration
Will UC extend the deadline for accepting admission offers?
The deadline to accept an offer of admission, known as the Statement of Intent to Register, remains May 1 for freshman and June 1 for transfers. Students who need additional time, or who need a deferment of a deposit, should contact their campus admissions office directly. Requests will be considered individually by each campus providing maximum flexibility to students needing extensions, and individual campuses have the authority to extend the deadline for accepting admission offers beyond May 1 or June 1. If a campus has extended its admissions deadline, they will notify admitted students directly.
To inquire about receiving an extension, contact your admissions office or use the messaging tool provided within the admitted students' portal.
Will UC extend the transcript deadline beyond July 1?
Students will not have their admission offer rescinded over a missed transcript deadline, however, UC continues to request that transcripts be submitted by July 1 if at all possible. If your school or college is unable or unsure about its ability to issue transcripts by this date, we request that the school email AskUC@ucop.edu with the school or college name, College Board code, and the date transcripts are expected to be available. Students will retain their admission status through the first day of class until official documents are received by campuses.
Are international students still required to submit a TOEFL or IELTS score?
Yes. If an applicant for freshman or transfer admission completed secondary school/high school in a country where English was not the language of instruction, s/he must demonstrate English proficiency.
Financial aid
My family’s financial situation has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can I be considered for additional aid?
The University understands that families’ financial circumstances may have changed or may change in the coming months. If that’s your situation, please visit the campus financial aid office website. Many have financial aid calculators that can help you determine whether recent changes to your income could increase your financial aid package. Campus financial aid websites also have contact information, including the best way to reach the financial aid office during remote operations for further assistance.
UC campuses will work with families over the summer to review their eligibility for financial aid.
Fall 2020 admitted freshmen
How will Pass/No Pass (Credit/No Credit) grading in spring 2020 affect my admission application to UC?
UC has temporarily suspended the letter grade requirement for A-G courses completed in spring 2020 for all students, including UC’s most recently admitted freshmen. A-G courses completed in spring 2020 with Pass (P) or Credit (CR) grades will satisfy appropriate A-G requirements.
How will UC award AP credits given changes to the testing format announced by the College Board?
UC recognizes the effort that students have already made in these challenging courses and will continue to award UC credit consistent with previous years for 2020 AP exams completed with scores of 3, 4, or 5.
How will UC award credit for IB subjects, the IB Diploma, and GCE A-level subjects given that the examination authorities have canceled all exams?
UC is currently in communication with IBO and the various A-level exam boards to gather additional information about planned assessments for the spring 2020 cohort. The University will share further information as soon as details are available.
Fall 2020/Winter 2021 admitted transfer students
I had to take units Pass/No Pass (Credit/No Credit) this term. Will it affect my ability to enroll?
Many community colleges are providing a Pass/No Pass or Credit/No Credit grading scheme for the winter, spring and summer terms in 2020 — sometimes with no other grading alternatives for students.
In light of this, UC has temporarily suspended its cap on Pass/No Pass (Credit/No Credit) units required to enroll at a UC campus as a junior. Any courses taken with Pass/No Pass or Credit/No Credit grading in the winter, spring and summer terms of 2020 will not count toward UC’s limit of 14 semester/21 quarter transferable units.
Will UC accept Pass/No Pass (Credit/No Credit) grading in courses required for my major?
Completing major preparatory coursework with letter grades may be an admissions factor for individual campuses. In such cases, departmental faculty and campus admissions offices have been encouraged to be as flexible with fall 2020 transfer students as possible. Inquire with the campus admissions office if you have questions or concerns.
Can I complete required transfer courses this coming summer, if spring courses have been cancelled?
Yes, so long as you meet minimum admissions requirements by the time you enter UC in the fall; this includes completion of 60 semester/90 quarter transferable units and the 7-course pattern, as well as attainment of a minimum 2.4 GPA (2.8 for nonresidents).
Completing minimum requirements by spring is a selection criterion used by many of our campuses. Students who will need summer coursework to meet minimum requirements due to spring course cancellations should work directly with their UC campus admissions office to determine any potential impact on an admission decision.
Prospective high school and transfer students
Is UC making any adjustments to account for the cancellation of spring ACT and SAT tests?
Yes. The University recognizes the challenges that students are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in response, UC is suspending the standardized test requirement for students applying for fall 2021 freshman admission.
Students applying for fall 2021 are not precluded from taking standardized tests (SAT or ACT) and sending scores if they are able. Doing so can support their statewide UC eligibility, application for certain scholarships, and help them fulfill some University graduation requirements. Campuses will adjust their internal processes accordingly to ensure that no student is harmed in admissions selection should they not submit a test score. This modification to the test requirement is not intended as an admissions policy shift but is rather a temporary accommodation driven by the current extraordinary circumstances.
Does this apply to applicants for later years (e.g. Fall 2022)?
This modification to the test requirement is not intended as an admissions policy shift but is rather a temporary accommodation driven by the current extraordinary circumstances.
I am a current high school student. How will Pass/No Pass (Credit/No Credit) grades impact my ability to be eligible and competitive for UC in the future?
The temporary suspension of the letter grade requirement for A-G courses applies to all A-G coursework completed in spring and summer 2020, including coursework completed by students currently in 9th, 10th, and 11th grades.
The Pass or Credit grade in spring and summer 2020 will continue to meet A-G requirements for any student currently enrolled in high school during the 2019-20 academic year.
How will UC calculate my GPA if I receive Pass/No Pass (Credit/No Credit) grades in A-G courses?
Pass (P) or Credit (CR) grades will meet A-G subject requirements but will not be calculated in the GPA. UC will continue to calculate the GPA for admission purposes using all A-G courses passed with letter grades in grades 10 and 11, including summer terms following grades 9, 10 and 11. Extra points in honors-level coursework will continue to be capped at 8 semesters of honors points in A-G courses completed with letter grades of A, B and C in grades 10 and 11.